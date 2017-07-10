Tremor Video grants inducements to new CEO Zagorski

Tremor Video (TRMR -0.8% ) has granted a series of employment inducement awards to its CEO Mark Zagorski, who started on the job today.

Zagorski is getting an option to buy 450,000 shares at $2.36, which is today's NYSE closing price, on a typical four-year vesting schedule, as well as restricted stock units covering 186,440 shares (also vesting over four years).

He also receives an option to buy 450,000 shares at $2.36 that vests based on stock-price performance measures.

All the vesting is conditional on Zagorski continuing to serve as CEO, and the awards may be subject to accelerated vesting in case of a change in control.