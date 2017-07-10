Grupo Televisa misses on revenues as TV ads decline

Revenues missed expectations for Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) in the second quarter as ad spending dropped and drove overall sales lower.

Ads dropped 9.8% as clients remixed their budgets away from TV, Televisa said; in content, network subscription revenue fell 18.2%. Overall revenues fell 1.5%, to 23.162B pesos (about $1.28B), missing an expected 23.56B.

Net income attributable to stockholders was 1.453B pesos (up 2.6%), above consensus for 1.287B pesos.

Cable resumed growth in revenue-generating units, adding 26,000 in video, 119,000 in data and 15,000 in voice, Televisa said, thanks to stricter credit filters, a stronger sales force, changes in the sales channel mix and new data packages (at 5 Mbps and 20 Mbps).

Net sales by segment: Content, 8.076B pesos (down 8.2%); Sky, 5.642B pesos (up 1.1%); Cable, 8.037B pesos (up 3%); other businesses, 2.195B pesos (up 7.3%); intersegment operations, -787.3M pesos.

A conference call is set for tomorrow at 9 a.m. ET.

Press release

Previously: Televisa moves up 4.4% ahead of earnings report (Jul. 10 2017)