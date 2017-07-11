Electricity investment overtakes E&P

Fossils fuels are no longer the largest recipient of investment in the energy industry, according to the latest report from the IEA.

The electricity sector received the largest level of investment for the first time ever, growing its share by 12 percentage points to 43% between 2014 and 2016.

In comparison, over the same period, investments in upstream (exploration and production) oil and gas fell 44%.

