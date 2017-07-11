Coffee drinking could lead to longer life

Coffee drinkers are waking up to some good news after two new studies claimed to have found a direct correlation between a cup of joe and a reduced risk of suffering from strokes, and heart and liver disease.

The benefits are said to hold true whether one gets a kick from espresso, Americano, latte, or even decaffeinated coffee, according to the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Previously: Coffee to rid itself of 'possible carcinogen' status (Jun. 15 2016)

