PepsiCo beats estimates

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) reports organic revenue growth of 3.1% in Q2.
Foreign exchange translation negatively impacted revenue by 1.5%.
Revenue by segment: Frito-Lay North America: $3.68B (+3%); Quaker Foods North America: $553M (-1%); Latin America: $1.82B (+6%); North America Beverages: $5.24B (+2%); Europe Sub-Saharan Africa: $2.81B (+6%); AMEA: $1.6B (-8%).
Frito-Lay North America operating profit expanded 6.4% to $1.16B.
Europe Sub-Saharan Africa operating profit rose 46.1% to $504M.
Total core gross margin slipped 5 bps to 55.17%.
Total core operating margin grew 49 bps to 19.41%.
FY2017 Guidance: Organic revenue growth: ~3%; Core EPS: $5.13; Net capital expenditure: ~$3B; Cash flow from operating activities: ~$10B; Free cash flow: ~$7B; Share repurchases: ~$2B; Dividend payments: ~$4.5B.
PEP +0.46% premarket.