FDA confirms Amicus Therapeutics may submit NDA for Migalastat for Fabry disease; shares ahead 28% premarket

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) plans to submit a new drug application (NDA) to the FDA for the oral precision medicine migalastat for Fabry disease in Q4.

Amicus is preparing the NDA submission under Subpart H, which provides for accelerated approval. Amicus intends to base its NDA on existing data.

The European Commission has granted full approval for migalastat under the name Galafold, a chaperone therapy that works by stabilizing the body’s own dysfunctional enzyme, so it can clear the accumulation of disease substrate in patients who have amenable mutations.

Marketing applications have also been approved in Switzerland and Israel and regulatory submissions are under review in Japan, Canada and Australia.

Fabry disease is an inherited lysosomal storage disorder caused by deficiency of an enzyme called alpha-galactosidase A, which is the result of mutations in the GLA gene.