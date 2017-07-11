ACI Worldwide expands in Romania

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) announced the official opening of its new Timişoara, Romania office.

This expansion also brings job growth to the region with an expected 50 new hires.

“We have an incredibly strong Timişoara staff and our expansion is testament to their commitment and their talent,” said Phil Heasley, president and CEO, ACI Worldwide. “The payments industry continues to see tremendous disruption, driven by the real-time expectations of today’s consumers, who want fast payments with immediate settlement. This team plays a significant role in developing and strengthening ACI’s Universal Payments offerings, which are used by some of Europe’s—and the world’s—largest merchants, intermediaries and financial institutions.”

Press Release