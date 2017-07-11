SeaSpine announces Q2 preliminary results

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) announces preliminary Q2 financial results ended June 30.

Q2 revenue is expected to be in the range of $34 to $34.2M

Spinal instrumentation and orthobiologics revenue is expected to be ~$16.6M and ~$17.6M respectively.

Q2 U.S. revenue is expected to be ~$30.4M.

Cash and cash equivalents of ~$12.3M and outstanding borrowings under the Company’s credit facility are expected to be ~$4M.

SeaSpine realized $4.6M in net proceeds in Q2 through the sale of ~477,000 shares of its common stock.