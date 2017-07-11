Cubic wins ~$11M contract

Cubic Global Defense (CGD), a business unit of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) won a five-year contract worth more than $11M to provide the U.S. Army with Rotational Exercise Design Support Services (REDSS) for the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC).

“As the only Army Combat Training Center outside of the continental U.S., JMRC’s location presents various operational challenges such as distance from U.S. infrastructure, multilingual language requirements as well as local laws and customs,” said Dave Buss, president of Cubic Global Defense. “Cubic’s international training expertise and in-depth understanding of JMRC’s exercises, combined with our agile on-site management and resources, will allow us to successfully meet our customer’s dynamic scheduling and training requirements.”

The firm-fixed-price (FFP) contract continues to strengthen Cubic’s international footprint in support of the U.S. Army in Europe. It enables Cubic to train U.S. and allied European forces on the entire spectrum of the operational environment by providing missions and complexities that warfighters would face in the real world.

Press Release