BioMarin's gene therapy candidate for hemophilia A shows durable treatment effect in mid-stage study

Interim results from an open-label 15-subject Phase 1/2 clinical trial assessing BioMarin Pharmaceutical's (NASDAQ:BMRN) BMN 270 for the treatment of hemophilia A showed a sustained treatment benefit for over a year after one dose. The data are being presented today at the ISTH Congress in Berlin.

Mean annualized bleed rate was reduced 97% versus prophylaxis and mean annual Factor VIII infusions were reduced 94%.

BMN 270 was well tolerated across all doses. No patients developed inhibitors to Factor VIII and there were no withdrawals. The most common adverse events were elevations in the liver enzyme ALT (67%), joint pain (47%), back pain (33%), fatigue (33%) and headache (33%). One patient was hospitalized for observation after developing Grade 2 fever with muscle pain and headache within 24 hours of receiving the lower dose of BMN 270. The event was resolved with 48 hours after treatment with OTC acetaminophen.

BMN 270 is a gene therapy designed to restore factor VIII plasma levels. It uses a vector called AAV (adeno-associated virus) to deliver the functional (corrected copy) gene to cells.

The company intends to launch a Phase 3 study in Q4.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET.

