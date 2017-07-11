Toshiba says Western Digital and Foxconn still chip unit contenders

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) tells creditors that Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) and Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) remain in contention for the $18B chip unit sale, according to Reuters.

Earlier, news broke that Western Digital had matched other bidders ahead of Friday’s court hearing about whether Toshiba has the right to sell the unit without its consent.

Toshiba selected a Japan-backed consortium as the winning bidder in late June, but the involvement of South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix has reportedly raised concerns even among other members of the consortium.

Toshiba has until March to sell the unit or risks delisting on the Tokyo exchange after an expensive accounting scandal and the bankruptcy of its nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric.

Previously: WDC matches top bid for Toshiba unit (July 11)