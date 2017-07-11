Getty Realty announces acquisition lease-back deal

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) announces a new acquisition lease-back transaction with a U.S. subsidiary of Applegreen PLC for 34 propertries in the Columbia, South Carolina region.

The terms of the deal will see Getty acquire interests in 38 fee simple and four leasehold properties through a subsidiary for $70.1M and simultaneously enter into a unitary lease with Applegreen covering all of the properties.

The properties contain nationally recognized food offerings such as Burger King, Subway and Blimpie, and eight stand-alone Burger King quick service restaurants.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4.

GTY -7.89% premarket to $23.10.

Source: Press Release