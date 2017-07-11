Futures struggle for direction

U.S. stock index futures are pointing to a relatively flat open as investors prepare themselves for several speeches by Fed officials.

Lael Brainard and Neel Kashkari are set to speak this afternoon, ahead of a highly anticipated testimony from Janet Yellen tomorrow.

Oil is down 1% at $43.96/bbl, gold is 0.3% lower at $1210/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 bps to 2.38%.

