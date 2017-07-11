ANSYS acquires Computational Engineering International

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) acquired Computational Engineering International, Inc. for an undisclosed term.

"CEI has a long track record of success thanks to fantastic technology built by a world-class team," said Mark Hindsbo, ANSYS vice president and general manager. "By bringing CEI's leading visualization tools into the ANSYS portfolio, customers will be able to make better engineering and business decisions, leading to even more amazing products in the future."

"We've worked with ANSYS informally for years, but now are thrilled to become part of this great company," said Anders Grimsrud, CEI president. "Joining ANSYS will give our customers access to the best engineering simulation technology on the planet, and EnSight will help ANSYS users make faster, smarter decisions. It's a win-win."

Press Release