Halcon Resources to sell Williston Basin assets for $1.4B

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) +12.1% premarket after announcing an agreement to sell its operated assets in the Williston Basin to an affiliate of Bruin E&P Partners, part of Arclight Capital Partners, for $1.4B.

HK will retain its non-operated Williston Basin assets, although it may monetize those assets in the future.

HK says the sale transforms it into a single-basin company focused on the Delaware Basin, where it plans to continue to run two rigs for the remainder of 2017 and currently expects to exit the year with net production of at least 13K boe/day.