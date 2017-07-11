Citi analyst: Micron June notebook shipments up 17%

Citi analyst Chris Danely says Micron Technology’s (NASDAQ:MU) ODM notebook shipments were up 17% in June compared to the prior month.
2Q17 overall notebook shipments were up 7% on the prior quarter compared to the typical seasonal growth of 6%.
Danely notes that Micron Technology is “roughly 25% exposed to the PC end market and checks continue to indicate PC DRAM is on allocation.”
Analyst reiterates Buy rating and maintains $45 price target.
Source: StreetInsider.
Micron Technology shares are up 0.33% premarket to $30.60.