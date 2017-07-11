Prometic's Ryplazym shows long-term treatment effect in patients with inherited plasminogen deficiency

Updated long-term results from a 10-subject Phase 2/3 clinical trial assessing Prometic Life Sciences' (OTCQX:PFSCF) Ryplazym (plasminogen IV) in patients with congenital plasminogen deficiency showed no recurrence of lesions and no safety signals after 48 weeks of treatment. The study met all primary and secondary endpoints. The results were presented at the ISTH Congress in Berlin.

The data completes the company's BLA filing in the U.S. which should be approved in Q4 under accelerated review. Its marketing application in Canada should be filed in Q4 as well.

Plasminogen is a protein that plays a key role in wound healing, cell migration, tissue remodeling, angiogenesis and embryogenesis. The most common condition associated with plasminogen deficiency is an inflammatory condition of the eye called ligneous conjunctivitis, characterized by thick woody growths on the conjunctiva (membrane that covers the front of the eye and lines the inside of the eyelids). If left untreated, it could lead to corneal damage and blindness.