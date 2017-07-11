Neuro Spinal Hospital in Dubai to acquire Accuray Cyberknife and Radixact systems

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) announces that the company is expanding access to its products in the Middle East with the signing of an agreement with the Neuro Spinal Hospital in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for the acquisition of one CyberKnife M6 System and one Radixact System.

The CyberKnife M6 System will be primarily used to treat neurological indications such as arteriovenous malformations and trigeminal neuralgia, and secondarily for extracranial cases such as prostate, lung and spine.

The Radixact System will be used to treat breast, head and neck, spine, as well as total marrow irradiation.