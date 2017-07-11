MRI Interventions announces preliminary Q2 revenue

MRI Interventions (OTCQB:MRIC) reports total revenue rose 79% to $2M in Q2.

The Company also reported 30% increase, at 162 ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System procedures.

ClearPoint disposable product sales grew 39% to $1.4M.

ClearPoint reusable product sales were $457K for the quarter vs.$36K in 2Q16.

Frank Grillo, President and Chief Executive Officer of MRI Interventions, Inc., said: “We are very pleased to report further acceleration in the utilization of the ClearPoint System, leading to 162 procedures in the second quarter. This is our ninth consecutive quarter of record patient procedures. We also secured an additional three ClearPoint System sales, leading to a 79% increase in total revenue year-over-year as we further expand our penetration in the neurosurgery market. With an installed base of 50 sites and a strong new account pipeline, we remain focused on increased utilization of the ClearPoint System. We are finding strong success in a number of applications where ClearPoint offers compelling benefits to both surgeons and patients, including growing treatment markets such as laser ablation and deep brain stimulation.

The Company expects to report its Q2 results in early to mid-August.

Press Release