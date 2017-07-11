Shire under pressure from hemophilia competitors; shares down 4% premarket

Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) is down 4% premarket on increased volume as investors weigh the potential competitive encroachment to its hemophilia franchise. Heading the list is Roche with hemophilia A candidate emicizumab.

Others recently reporting positive data include BioMarin Pharmaceutical and uniQure.

