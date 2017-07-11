Consol Energy files to spin off Pennsylvania mining operations

Consol Energy (NYSE:CNX) is moving ahead with its plan to separate into two publicly-traded companies, a coal company and and natural gas exploration and production company, as it files a registration statement with the SEC.

CNX says the CONSOL Mining spinoff will include its Pennsylvania mining operations, the company's ownership interest in the CNX Coal Resources (NYSE:CNXC) MLP which owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, the coal export terminal at the Port of Baltimore, plus undeveloped coal reserves and other coal assets.

Jimmy Brock will become the CEO of the coal business and David Khani will be the CFO, while Nick DeIuliis will be CEO of the E&P business and Don Rush will be CFO.