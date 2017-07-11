Microsoft announces Rural Broadband Initiative

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announces the Rural Broadband Initiative dedicated to making better broadband accessible to 2M underserved Americans by 2022.

The five-year program will start with local telecom seed investments in 12 states, which offers a cheaper and more efficient route than building network infrastructure in the areas.

Microsoft plans to utilize TV White Spaces spectrum, the unused portion of UHV television bands that can let wireless signals make it around geographical blockages like buildings or hills.

White Spaces would reach 80% of the underserved rural customers, says Microsoft, while a combination of satellites, fixed wireless, and limited fiber could reach customers in the most remote areas.

The Initiative will feature a follow-up digital skills training for residents of these rural communities to learn how to use the newly connected technology. The training will happen through a partnership with the National 4-H Council.

Microsoft does face some government hurdles including the FCC needing to guarantee the continued availability of the spectrum and three unlicensed wireless channels in every market.