Pengrowth Energy to sell Olds/Garrington assets for $300M

Pengrowth Energy (NYSE:PGH) agrees to sell its Olds/Garrington area assets in central Alberta to a private company for $300M.

PGH says YTD it has now closed or expects to close $827M of asset sales, which when combined with the $287M of cash on hand at year-end 2016, represents more than $1.1B in net debt reduction, or 66% of debt held at year-end; the company's year-end 2P reserves have been reduced by only 16%.

PGH also says the buyer of the second Swan Hills sales package is unable to complete its financing for the deal, forcing the company to terminate the sale agreement.