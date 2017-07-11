Applied DNA inks multiyear deal with textile outfit GHCL Limited; shares ahead 9% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) is up 9% premarket, albeit on only 350 shares, on the heels of its announcement that it signed a multiyear license agreement with home textile maker GHCL Limited to provide CertainT platform services in selected products.

GHCL will use CertainT in source-verified polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and recycled PET in blended bed sheets, pillowcases and shams sold in-store or online in the U.S. It has also licensed the CertainT trademark to be used on products and in promotional materials.

The deal specifies minimum annual revenues and trademark licensing royalties to APDN. Specific financial terms are not disclosed.