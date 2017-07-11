Torrid files for IPO

Retailer Torrid (CURV) files for an IPO to raise up to $100M.

The plus-sized clothing seller generated sales of $640.2M last year and reported a loss of $29.1M.

Torrid on its market positioning: "While approximately two-thirds of U.S. women are plus-size (sizes 14 and up), only 17% of women’s apparel sales during 2016 in the U.S. were in plus-sizes. We estimate there is only one dedicated plus-size apparel store for every 30 specialty apparel stores. As a result, there are approximately 34,000 plus-size women for each plus-size apparel store, as compared to 600 women for each other specialty apparel store. We also believe other existing national plus-size retailers aim to serve customers over 40 years old, an age demographic that has traditionally been associated with plus-sizes. However, approximately 50% of the plus-size population is under 45 years old and we believe this demographic is particularly underserved."

