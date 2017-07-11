NeuroMetrix announces private placement of convertible preferred stock; shares down 19% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) slumps 19% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of a direct placement of 7,000 shares of Series F convertible preferred stock at $1,000 per share to an institutional investor. The company expects to receive $7M from the transaction, half initially and half subject to shareholder approval and an effective resale registration statement. Proceeds will fund the commercialization of Quell and working capital.

Series F shares will be convertible any time into ~2,661,597 common shares at $2.63.

At the shareholders meeting, the company will also seek approval to reset the conversion price to $2.63 for Series D and Series E convertible preferred shares held by the same investor. It has also agreed to issue 3,621 Series F shares to the investor in exchange for warrants to purchase 4,184,483 common shares.

The first tranche of the offering should close by July 13.

Yesterday's close was $2.64.