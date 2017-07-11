China auto sales track higher than expectations

Automobile sales in China rose 2.3% in June to 1.83M to break a two-month streak of declining growth. YTD sales through the end of June were up 1.6% to 11.25M, a pace ahead of expectations given last year's 16% jump in sales.

Total vehicle sales in China, which include commerical purchases, rose 3.8% to 13.35M vehicles in the first half of the year.

Japanese automakers (TM, OTCPK:NSANY, HMC) are taking significant market share in China this year, while GM (NYSE:GM), Ford (NYSE:F) and Hyundai (OTC:HYMLF) have lost ground.

What to watch: Automobile demand in China will be heavily influenced in the back half of the year by Beijing's decision on whether a planned tax increase goes forward.

