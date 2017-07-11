Symantec acquires mobile threat defense company

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) announces the acquisition of mobile threat defense company Skycure. No financial terms disclosed but the deal will close in the second fiscal quarter this year.

Skycure uses AI and machine learning to develop a unified threat defense solution that works on a range of mobile devices across the major mobile operating systems.

Symantec plans to combine Skycure’s tech with its Integrated Cyber Defense Platform.

Symantec notes that the acquisition will put the company in a position to partner with telecom companies wanting to build comprehensive security for mobile end users.

