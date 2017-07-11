Indonesia asks to meet with Freeport CEO to end Grasberg mine dispute

Indonesia's government says it will invite Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) CEO Richard Adkerson to Jakarta this month to try to settle the dispute over a new deal to operate the Grasberg copper mine.

FCX resumed copper concentrate exports from Grasberg, the world's second largest copper mine, in April after a 15-week outage related to an argument over mining rights, but a permanent solution to the dispute has not been reached.

FCX has resisted parts of new Indonesian rules that require miners to adopt a special license, pay new taxes and royalties, divest a 51% stake in their operations and relinquish arbitration rights.