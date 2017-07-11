Faraday Future halts Nevada manufacturing project

Faraday Future notified the State of Nevada that its electric vehicle contruction project in North Las Vegas is on hold.

"We are in the process of identifying a manufacturing facility that presents a faster path to start-of-production and aligns with future strategic options," reads a statement from Faraday.

Though Faraday is taking reservations for the FF91 premium EV, financial issues with Chinese backer LeEco have raised question on if the company will compete at scale.

Previously: EV startup Faraday Future hits financial roadblock (July 7)