Gartner expects over $400B in semiconductor sales in 2017

The worldwide semiconductor market will reach $401.4B this year, according to research firm Gartner.

The amount represents a 16.8% growth from the prior year and the first time the market has totaled more than $400B.

Gartner research vice president Andrew Norwood attributes the growth to a memory shortage that has allowed vendors to increase DRAM and NAND pricing, which in turn increases revenue and margins.

The expected 52% revenue growth in the memory market could push Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF), the world’s largest memory provider, to the top of the market. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has held the top slot since 1992.

