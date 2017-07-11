Stocks open with slim losses

Stocks tick slightly lower in early trading as investors await the start of earnings season and Fed Chair Janet Yellen's congressional testimony later this week; Dow flat, S&P and Nasdaq -0.1% .

Nearly all of the S&P 500's 11 sectors are in the red, but losses have been modest.

European markets are mostly lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.4% and France's CAC -0.2% but Germany's DAX +0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.6% but China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.3% .

Corporate news is relatively light, but PepsiCo starts -1.1% despite beating bottom-line estimates and slightly raising its earnings guidance for the year.

U.S. Treasury prices are hovering near their unchanged marks, with the benchmark 10-year yield flat at 2.38%.

U.S. crude oil -0.2% at $44.31/bbl.

Still ahead: job openings and labor turnover survey, wholesale trade