HealthStream shakes up management; shares ahead 1%

With the aim of supporting growth, HealthStream (HSTM +0.9% ) announces the following management changes:

Jeff Cunningham appointed SVP and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) effective July 17. He joins the firm from Informatics Corporation of America where he was a founder and served as CTO and Chief Strategy Officer.

Jeff Doster, SVP and CTO, will transition to role of SVP and Chief Information Officer.

Tom Schultz, SVP of Sales has resigned to pursue other opportunities.

Scott Fenstermacher, VP, Solution Sales, promoted to VP & Head of Sales.