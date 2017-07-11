Bloomberg: Saudi Arabia topped oil production cap in June

Saudi Arabia told OPEC it pumped slightly more than 10M bbl/day in June, which would exceed its production limit for the first time since the country brokered the global crude oil supply deal, Bloomberg reports.

The Saudis raised output to 10.07M bbl/day from 9.88M bbl/day in May, surpassing the limit of 10.058M it accepted in the agreement between OPEC and other major suppliers.

OPEC needs to “shock and awe” the oil market with deeper cuts for prices to improve, or otherwise crude could slump below $40/bbl, Goldman Sachs says in a report released yesterday.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, OILK, WTIU, OILX, WTID, USOI