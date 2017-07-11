Bloomberg: Amid tension, Vivendi considers exec trio to run Telecom Italia

Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVHY) is looking at installing a trio of executives to run Telecom Italia (TI +0.4% ) if it can't settle growing differences with CEO Flavio Cattaneo, Bloomberg reports.

In the plan, Amos Genish (Vivendi's chief convergence officer) and TI Deputy Chairman Giuseppe Recchi would take the lead, working with TI Chairman (and Vivendi CEO) Arnaud de Puyfontaine. Genish would run operations while Recchi focused on regulator relations.

Vivendi has been concerned that Cattaneo's style has hurt relations with government regulators just as it's trying to win rural broadband contracts.

Cattaneo's comments today stressing his independence are reportedly further upsetting Vivendi, which could lead to his ouster not unlike that of predecessor Marco Patuano.