Galena amends (again) terms of debt service, lowers average price of shares for interest payments; shares slip 1%

Galena Biopharma (GALE -0.8% ), the holder of its 6.375% Senior Secured Debenture, JGB Newton Ltd., and the guarantors of the company's obligations under the debt have agreed to amend the terms for calculating the number of shares used to pay interest. Henceforward, the average price per share issued to pay interest on the debt will be 80% of the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) for the trading day immediately prior to the interest payment date.Previously, the figure was 92.5%. In other words, the discount is now 20% instead of 7.5%.

The company says that the more generous discount does not change the maximum number of shares issuable related to the debenture.

The debt agreement was signed in May 2017, following amendments in August 2016 and December 2016.