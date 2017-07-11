Syngenta considers dual listings in Europe and U.S., CEO says

Syngenta (SYT +0.3% ) CEO Erik Fyrwald says the company is considering bourses in Europe and the U.S. as possible locations for a re-listing of shares in about five years.

SYT wants to strengthen its position as the world's third ranked seeds company and will examine all divestments made by its competitors to comply with antitrust regulators, Fyrwald tells Bloomberg, as ChemChina's 18-month acquisition process nears completion.

The CEO says SYT is prepared to spend a “significant” amount on acquisitions; SYT and BASF reportedly have submitted preliminary bids for Bayer assets to be sold as part of Bayer's proposed merger with Monsanto.