Savara's Aironite shows treatment effect in mid-stage pulmonary hypertension study; shares ahead 4%

Thinly traded micro cap Savara (SVRA +4.4% ) perks up on light volume on the heels of its announcement of positive interim results from a 50-subject, open-label Phase 2 clinical trial assessing Aironite in patients with pulmonary hypertension (PH). The data were presented at the 4th Annual Drug Discovery and Development Symposium for Pulmonary Hypertension in Berlin.

In the 41 subjects enrolled to date, Aironite produced the most significant improvements in multiple hemodynamic measures in PH patients due to heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (n=10).

Aironite, a sodium nitrite solution for inhalation, was generally well-tolerated with no significant safety signals observed. The company intends to advance the product into Phase 3 development.