Best Buy introduces new smart home service

Best Buy (BBY -0.5% ) is introducing a smart home products designed to help with caregiving duties for adult children monitoring their aging parents. The service will be introduced in the Minneapolis-St. Paul region initially.

The personalized caretaking concept allows users to automate many household functions and set up alerts based on motion sensors and cameras.

The development is another example of Best Buy's advantage in the connected home space through its Geek Squad and other services. It arrives after news yesterday of Amazon offering in-home repair sent shares of Best Buy into a tailspin.

