Qualcomm might face China pushback on NXP acquisition

DealReporter says Chinese companies have complained to the MOFCOM competition authority about Qualcomm’s (NASDAQ:QCOM) potential acquisition of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

MOFCOM meets with domestic chipmakers and cellphone makers this week and convincing complaints might influence the acquisition decision, which the authority should make soon.

The decision in China could also affect the acquisition’s chances in the EU where regulators worry Qualcomm might divest or otherwise cause a price hike for NXP’s widely used Mifare technology.

IC Insights analyst Rob Lineback expressed concerns that Qualcomm could sell Mifare to a Chinese business to make MOFCOM more likely to approve the acquisition.

Qualcomm also has to battle NXP’s activist investors wanting more money for the deal.

Source: StreetInsider.

