Jefferies bullish on biotechs, sees 127% upside in Intercept Pharma; shares ahead 5%

Thinly traded Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT +4.5% ) is up on light volume after Jefferies initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $275 (127% upside) price target. The company's top product is Ocaliva (obeticholic acid), approved in Canada and the EU for the treatment of a chronic liver disease called primary biliary cholangitis. The big opportunity is NASH, for which Ocaliva is in Phase 3 development.

Jefferies also likes Celgene (CELG +0.7% ) (BUY/$160) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX +2.3% ) (BUY/$155).

