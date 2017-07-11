Apple extends service policies for first-gen iWatches with specific problem

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has reportedly extended first-gen iWatch service policies for an added three years from purchase price. The extension covers back cover separation.

Apple had previously extended iWatch policies for battery swelling issues that caused display distortions.

The tech giant has started easing up slightly on its repair hold with plans to roll out iPhone repair kiosks to retail partners.

Greenpeace and iFixit recently released a tech repairability report and Apple ranked at the bottom for making repairs difficult for consumers to perform.

