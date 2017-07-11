Homebuilders slide as Barclays downgrades several names

Homebuilder stocks are broadly lower after Barclays issues a round of downgrades, saying expectations have run up too high as key indicators including moderating buyer traffic trends show limited upside even as demand remains robust.

Barclays downgrades Toll Brothers (TOL -2.2% ) to Underweight from Equal Weight, and cuts Lennar (LEN -2% ), PulteGroup (PHM -1.6% ) and TRI Pointe Homes (TPH -2% ) to Equal Weight from Overweight; KB Home (KBH -0.7% ), Meritage Homes (MTH -1.4% ) and Realogy Holdings (RLGY -0.7% ) are reiterated at Underweight, but CalAtlantic (CAA +0.4% ) is upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight because of the stock's recent underperformance vs. the group.

"Our June A.G.E.N.T. Survey indicated moderating buyer traffic trends, warning of risk that near-term catalysts for builders will disappoint relative to rising expectations," according to analyst Michael Dahl, who also sees margin headwinds in land, labor and material costs.

Among other names in the sector: KBH -0.8% , DHI -0.9% , HOV -4.5% , BZH -1% , LGIH -1.2% .