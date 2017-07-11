Pareteum stock nearly doubles on upbeat Q2 numbers

Pareteum (TEUM +93% ) shares have nearly doubled in trading on dozens of times normal volume after a sunny forecast for its upcoming Q2 earnings.

The former Elephant Talk set its announcement date and conference call as on or before Aug. 14, and says it's expecting revenues to top $3M for the quarter.

Its contracted backlog stands at $60M and growing, "an important inflection point" for the business, says Executive Chairman Hal Turner. "Pareteum's approximate $60M 36-month revenue backlog at the end of the second quarter is almost triple the number at the beginning of 2016."

"More importantly, because of five new sales agreements, including additions for our large existing customers, and new customers, we have increased by almost 50% the backlog since I first reported it at $44M during our Q1 Town Hall call."

Shares had lost 74% of value over the past 12 months.