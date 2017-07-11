Spotify signing license deal with Sony, clearing IPO hurdle

Spotify (Private:MUSIC) has set a new licensing deal with Sony Music Entertainment (SNE +1% ), Billboard reports, leaving Warner Music (NYSE:TWX) as the only major holdout.

The music-streaming service had reached a deal with another of the "Big Three," Universal Music Group (OTCPK:VIVHY), in April, easing investor fears about whether a pact could be reached with the world's biggest record company.

Adding the Sony deal clears another major hurdle before going public, a move that Spotify could execute via direct listing as soon as this fall.