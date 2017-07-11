French judge could decide on Google back taxes tomorrow

A French judge will rule this week whether Google ([GOOG]], GOOGL) owes $1.3B in back taxes. The decision could come tomorrow, according to Bloomberg.

Authorities accuse Google of dodging French taxes by routing sales through Ireland even though the company has bases in both countries.

Parent company Alphabet has beefed up its legal teams in Europe following a landmark antitrust fine and two more that might come down the line.

