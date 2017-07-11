NY professor says Snap investing as irresponsible as drunk driving

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) started the day with a downgrade from underwriter Morgan Stanley and now a NYU professor has called investing in the company akin to “driving drunk” on the scale of irresponsibility.

NYU Stern Professor Scott Galloway made the comments on CNBC’s Squawk Alley and went on to call Snap the “most overvalued company in the world.”

Galloway notes that Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg wants to and can “wipe Snapchat from the face of the planet.”

Snap shares are down 6.53% .

Previously: Morgan Stanley downgrades Snap; shares down 3.8% premarket (July 11)