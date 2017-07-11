Siemens files lawsuits against its own Russian JV in turbine dispute

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY -0.3% ) has filed lawsuits against its own Russian joint venture that produces turbines and against a Russian state firm to which the venture sold turbines, Reuters reports, citing court documents.

Siemens said yesterday that at least two of its gas turbines had been moved against its will from Russia to Crimea, a region subject to sanctions barring European Union firms providing it with energy technology.

The German ambassador to Russia says Russia will have seriously hurt its prospects for attracting investment if it is confirmed Siemens-made power turbines were delivered to Crimea.