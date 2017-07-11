Credit Suisse positive on eBay into Q2 earnings

Credit Suisse posts an earnings preview on eBay (EBAY -0.1% ) ahead of the company's Q2 earnings report due out on July 20.

The firm expects eBay to report revenue of $2.30B vs. $2.31B consensus and in-line EPS of $0.45.

"With the 2017 outlook implying 2H acceleration, we expect commentary on structured data to be the biggest sentiment swing factor on the call," predicts the CS analyst team.

Looking further ahead, Credit Suisse sees several paths to value creation for eBay, including potential monetization of classified/Stubhub businesses, potential Marketplace gross merchandise volume acceleration and improved transaction revenue growth.

Source: Analyst note