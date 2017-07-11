B.C. wildfires shut lumber mills, approach Trans Mountain pipeline

Wildfires in British Columbia have forced Canadian lumber mills to shut and reportedly have edged closer to Kinder Morgan's (KMI -0.1% ) Trans Mountain pipeline.

KMI says it is “taking preventative measures to ensure the safety" of the pipeline, which carries 300K bbl/day of crude oil and refined fuels from neighboring Alberta to the Vancouver area for export to the U.S.

Strand board producer Norbord (OSB -0.5% ) says it has temporarily suspended production at its mill in central B.C., and West Fraser Timber (OTCPK:WFTBF) has shut down three locations in B.C.